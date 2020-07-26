BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, warned on Saturday evening, that Lebanon and Syria bear the direct responsibility for any attack emanating from their lands.
The Hebrew-language Channel 13 TV on Saturday evening quoted Gantz as saying that he warns the two countries against a reaction or offensive operations against Israel, at a time when the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been placed on high alert in the Northern Region.
Gantz ‘s comments came in response to the report presented to him by the Chief of the General Staff, General Aviv Kochavi, and the head of the Military Intelligence Division (Aman), General Tamir Haman, during their inspection of the northern front, with the aim of giving an assessment of the situation regarding the continued state of alert on the northern Israeli borders.
The Israeli Minister of Defense stressed that his country will not allow any violation of its sovereignty and that the Israeli army and all the security establishment will abort any threat to the citizens of Israel, noting that the countries of Lebanon and Syria will bear direct responsibility for any retaliatory action emanating from their lands.
This warning comes in light of the tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, after the killing of a Hezbollah member last week.
The Lebanese organization had previously mourned one of its fighters, Ali Kamel Mohsen, who was killed in an Israeli attack that targeted a military site near Damascus International Airport.
