BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The border crossings between Syria and Jordan have reopened on Sunday in order to allow the resumption of trade and commerce between the neighboring nations.
SANA quoted a source as saying that “the door for shipping will be opened for imported goods passing by transit road, trucks heading to the Gulf countries, Egypt and Iraq, in addition to trucks entering Jordan.”
The source explained that “the system for shipping goods at the crossing will be in a back-to-back manner, with the exception of transit truck drivers who hold a Jordanian visa.”
Regarding passenger travel, the source said that no date has been set yet.
The crossing opened in late 2018 to passengers and trucks after the closure that lasted about three years, but the coronavirus pandemic imposed its limitation in both directions to trucks, as it has been closed from time to time recently.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.