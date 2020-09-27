BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The border crossings between Syria and Jordan have reopened on Sunday in order to allow the resumption of trade and commerce between the neighboring nations.

SANA quoted a source as saying that “the door for shipping will be opened for imported goods passing by transit road, trucks heading to the Gulf countries, Egypt and Iraq, in addition to trucks entering Jordan.”

The source explained that “the system for shipping goods at the crossing will be in a back-to-back manner, with the exception of transit truck drivers who hold a Jordanian visa.”

Regarding passenger travel, the source said that no date has been set yet.

The crossing opened in late 2018 to passengers and trucks after the closure that lasted about three years, but the coronavirus pandemic imposed its limitation in both directions to trucks, as it has been closed from time to time recently.