Syria and Iraq have completed all preparations needed to reopen the border checkpoint between the towns of Albukamal and Qaim, a major crossing point that has been closed for years following the defeat of Daesh*.

This checkpoint and two others — between Iraq’s Al Walid and Syria’s At Tanf, and Iraq’s Rabia and Syria’s Al-Yarubiyah — were closed between 2013 and 2014 after Daesh terrorists gained control over them.

Daesh is a terrorist organisation that sought to establish a religious caliphate led according to jihadist principles over the entire Muslim world; it was substantially defeated by Kurdish forces aided by an international coalition, losing almost all of its previously-held territory in Iraq and Syria by March 2019.

 

Source: Sputnik, SANA

Land bridge from Iran to Syria nearly complete: official

Вуковар
Guest
Вуковар
"it was substantially defeated by Kurdish forces aided by an international coalition…"

This claim is an insult to Issam Zahreddine And all those SAA personnel who lost their lives defending their homeland from ISIS.
It's a shame to read this on Almasdar News website.

2019-09-30 16:59