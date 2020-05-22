BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, touched on a number of topics during his Quds Day speech, including the war in Syria and the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

In his speech on Friday, Sayyed Nasrallah touched upon the tightening of the siege against Iran, saying:

“In the American-Israeli plan, Iran is the largest and most prominent weight of the axis of resistance and is the center of gravity. During the past year there was a bet on toppling the regime in Iran or changing the behavior of the regime by Trump. When withdrawing from the nuclear agreement, he considered that the withdrawal would constitute a major crisis in Iran, with large demonstrations and a bet on regime change.”

The Hezbollah leader said that the Israeli plans for a war between the U.S. and Iran ultimately failed, along with the hope that the coronavirus would destroy the Islamic Republic’s government.

“The Israeli were pushing hard for a U.S.-Iranian war, but this bet failed. Israel had wagered on the coronavirus and the virus spread in Iran significantly, but Iran will exit from this test much stronger.”

Sayyed Nasrallah talked about the situation in Iraq and Syria, saying:

“Preserving Iraq and its power is incompatible with the Zionist project and Israel was one of the biggest instigators in Iraq. The responsibility of the Iraqis is to push Iraq towards its natural position in the face of the Israeli enemy.”

He pointed out that “Syria was subjected to a global war and Syria still has some battles to fight and what happened in Syria is a great disappointment for what Israel wants. Syria thwarted the global war that was launched against it and brought down the American-Israeli project to bring down the Syrian state.”

The Hezbollah leader added that “options for direct military wars by Israel and America may be excluded and their priorities are sanctions. The rules of engagement established by the legendary steadfastness in the July war are still in place, we are going to a new international and regional situation in which threats may arise that did not exist previously”.

