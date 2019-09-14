In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, enhanced S-200 missile is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Syria intends to acquire Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system, which was recently modified by the Islamic Republic, the Russian aviation website Avia.Pro reported on Saturday.

Citing Syrian journalists, Avia.Pro said Syria is looking acquire the Bavar-373 after the Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency durings its trial phase.

“Information about this is actively disseminated by Syrian journalists referring to a certain military source in the country, and, according to recent data, Iran is ready to supply its air defense systems to the Arab Republic at a special cost, but provided that these air defense systems will not depend on Russia,” the publication said.

The publication added that the Iranian air defense system shares similar characteristics to the Russian S-300, which should limit the amount of training time needed to use it.

It should be pointed out that neither Iran nor Syria has confirmed these claims.

Syria first acquired the S-300 last October when the Russian Federation made their first delivery of this air defense system.

Russia’s decision to supply Syria with the S-300 came just days after their IL-80 was accidentally shot down by the Syrian air defenses off the coast of Latakia.

Russia blamed Israel for the incident, stating that an Israeli Air Force F-16 used the IL-80 for cover during their exchange with the Syrian air defenses.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Syrian Army breaks through militant lines to advance on Khan Sheikhoun: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
RokiEmileMlynár Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Emile
Guest
Emile
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Syrian’s S-300 have their ON/OFF switch in the Kremlin and I am not sure there is a ON position on that switch.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 12:55
Mlynár
Guest
Mlynár
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency durings its trial phase. – What? What a triap phase???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 10:05
Roki
Guest
Roki
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s a false news.S-300 is not used until now.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 20:16
Shlomo Shekelstein
Guest
Shlomo Shekelstein
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s not that S-300 aren’t effective or efficient, the problem is that Russia has the switch on to not shut down the terrorist state planes.. wanna bet if it was a united state F16 goes down.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 21:09