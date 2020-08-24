BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Syrian government condemned the recent move by Turkey and its allied militants to cutoff the water supply to over one-million people in the Al-Hasakah Governorate nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Turkey move to cutoff the water supply constitutes a “war crime”, while further accusing the U.S. of approving this measure.

According to a statement issued by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on its Facebook page:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, the ongoing crime committed by the Turkish regime of cutting off drinking water to more than a million Syrian citizens in the city of Hasakah and its vicinity. Cutting water off citizens is a war crime and a crime against humanity under international humanitarian law; this includes the Geneva Conventions relating to the status of civilians in times of war.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of green lighting this move by Turkey and its allied militants, as the International Coalition has a large presence inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate and did nothing to stop its NATO ally from obstructing the water to the people.

The statement continued: “The Turkish regime and its tools, and with the blessing of the American administration and terrorists on the American and Turkish sides, have used water as a weapon of war against Syrian civilians, including women, children, elderly and disabled persons for political and inhuman purposes.

The statement noted, “The Syrian state, officials of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, and the Syrian humanitarian organizations honorably assumed their responsibilities in facing this disaster, as drinking water and water for public hygiene were secured for most of the citizens, but the needs exceed all expectations and capabilities due to the Turkish and American occupations of the northern and eastern regions of Syria.”

They added, “The Syrian Arab Republic warns of the continuation of this disaster and warns the parties that claim to be keen on international humanitarian law and the lives of civilian citizens of the consequences of continuing to use water as a means of warfare, especially since the lives of many people in Al-Hasakah have become seriously threatened.”

The U.S. has not commented on the obstruction of water to the people of Al-Hasakah; however, the Russian Armed Forces have intervened and met with their Turkish counterparts to resume the water flow from the Alouk Pumping Station.