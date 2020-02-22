BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Syrian government responded to the Turkish statements on Friday, denying that any Syrian tanks had been destroyed or that any casualties had been caused in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) ranks during the battle Nayrab in the Idlib Governorate.

“Everything that the Turkish media is reporting on the destruction of Syrian tanks or the occurrence of casualties in the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army are just allegations away from reality and aimed at covering up the failure of the terrorist attack on the axis of Nayrab, which was supported by the Turkish occupation points,” the Syrian government said in a statement, as quoted by SANA Arabic.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed his nation’s armed forces inflicted heavy casualties within the ranks of the Syrian Arab army after two Turkish soldiers were killed near Nayrab.

Erdogan told reporters on Friday: “150 members of the Syrian regime forces were neutralized according to the latest information received, and 12 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, 14 cannons and two Dushka vehicles were destroyed in Idlib.”

At least two Turkish soldiers were killed and five more wounded after an airstrike hit their positions west of Nayrab on Friday.

Funny fact : proportionally, there are more technicals with Dushkas than there are BMP IFVs and there are more IFVs than tanks… And I’m tempted to think that SAA is more likely to mount 14.5mm KPV or 23mm ZU23-2 rather than 12.7mm Dushka on technicals since these have higher firepower…
Strangely, the Turks say more tanks were busted than IFVs and more IFVs than technicals… This sounds statistically pretty odd, in fact, it sounds like bullshït.

@death 2, Syria is one of the few countries that has – according to public sources – more MBT than BMPs and IFVs.

I see no ground for Turkey’s threatening text bubbles. Potential hardware on the ground looks different from Turkish claims of invincibility. The caliphs most trained soldiers are his Jiahdi.

Syria has about 1600 T 72 and newer many upgraded plus 1600 MBT that are older models. Syrian artillery and technicals look better. Turkey has ca. 1600 M 60, 60 years old, 170 upgraded, plus 354 Leopard 2 A 4 none upgraded, 30 yo, plus 390 Leopard 1, upgraded, 30 yo. Turkey has 2800 M 113 infantry transport vehicles 30 yo and about 3000 fairly modern Infantry Fighting Vehicles. Turkey has 250 newer T 155 armoured howitzers and many new wheeled Infantry carriers. Recent footage near Idlib shows Leopard 2 A 4 without armour improvements, T 155, M 113, newer… Read more »

