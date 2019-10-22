BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – An aircraft belonging to the Swedish Air Force made a bizarre flight near Russia’s primary airbase in Syria this week, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported.

“Despite the significant remoteness of Scandinavia from the Middle East, two days earlier, a Swedish military reconnaissance aircraft was seen near the Russian military bases in Syria,” the publication reported.

“According to experts, the reason for flying over a distance of several thousand kilometers was the interest of the Russian air defense systems located at the Khmeimim Airbase,” they pointed out.

The Swedish Air Force has not made this type of flight before, which is why it was surprising for many military observers when one of their reconnaissance planes approached the Khmeimim Airbase.

“Experts believe that military reconnaissance aircraft appearing next to Russian military base intended to obtain as much information as possible about Russian air defense systems, which creates at least a potential danger,” they added.

The Swedish Ministry of Defense has not commented on these claims from the Russian media.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Syrian Army takes control of Brigade 93 base in northern Raqqa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Andrew
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Shameful Sweden is for the sewer.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-22 19:04