Russian-born film maker and American citizen, Andre Vltcheck, has been found dead in a car in Istanbul during a trip with his wife.
According to reports, the 57 year-old investigative journalist rented a car together with his wife Indira, the two then went on to drive from the Black Sea province of Samsun to Istanbul.
Once the couple arrived at their hotel in Karaköy, Andre failed to wake up.
After a medical team declared the investigative journalist for dead, the police sealed off the street to start with the crime scene investigation.
While the investigation is still on-going, the cause of his death remains unknown. His wife and the two drivers are expected to give their statements regarding the incident to the police on Monday.
Andre Vltchek was known for his anti-imperialist work, describing himself as an “internationalist and globetrotter who fights against Western Imperialism and the Western regime imposed on the world.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.