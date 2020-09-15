BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A suspected U.S. drone targeted a four-wheel drive vehicle carrying Tunisian and Yemeni leaders of the Hurras Al-Deen terrorist group in central Idlib on Monday.

According to reports, the vehicle was traveling though the Al-Qusour neighborhood of Idlib, when it was struck by what is believed to be a ‘Ninja’ drone.

The drone reportedly fired four missiles at the vehicle, destroying it completely and killing all of the people inside.

At least two foreign leaders, Sayyef Al-Tunisi (Tunisian national) and Abu Hamza Al-Yemeni (Yemeni national), were killed in the attack.

The U.S. Coalition has not commented on this latest attack, which is believed to have been carried out by their forces.