BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A new drone strike was reported in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Monday.

According to opposition reports, the drone strike, which was suspected to have been carried out by the U.S. Coalition, hit a vehicle carrying three people near the Turkish border.

Opposition activists shared photos of the aftermath of the strike, which showed the complete destruction of a van near the city of ‘Azaz.

No military or group has claimed for the drone strike.

Since the late June, at least three suspected U.S. drone strikes have been carried out in northern Syria, including the assassination of two jihadist commanders from the Hurras Al-Deen terrorist group.

