BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – On Sunday evening, the areas of Al-Bab and Jarablus in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo witnessed missile strikes targeting the sites used for oil smuggling near the Turkish border.

According to local reports from the Aleppo Governorate, the missiles heavily targeted the area around the village of Al-Hamran, which is located south of Jarabulus and the Turkish border.

The reports said that the missiles were likely fired by the Russian Armed Forces, who have heavily targeted these on several occasions in the past year.

These strikes reportedly caused significant damage to the site, while also causing the outbreak of large fires that spread through this part of the Aleppo Governorate’s northeastern countryside.

Shortly after the missile strike that targeted the fuel market in Al-Hamran, the oil sites near the town of Tarheen in the Al-Bab countryside were struck by several missiles that were also believed to have been launched by the Russian Armed Forces.

These strikes on Tarheen caused massive explosions that could be heard as far west as the administrative capital of Aleppo, which is under the control of the Syrian government.

It should be noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on allegations of striking these oil sites in the past.

