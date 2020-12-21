BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The oil smuggling sites for the Turkish-backed militants witnessed a number of strikes last night, when unidentified drones, suspected to be Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), attacked the facilities in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to a field report from Aleppo, the suspected Russian drones heavily bombarded the oil smuggling sites near the city of Al-Bab, resulting in the destruction of a number of facilities in three successive raids.

These suspected Russian drones were said to have flown at a low altitude over the village of Tarheen, before they unleashed a powerful assault on the oil smuggling facilities of the Turkish-backed militants in the Al-Bab countryside.

The report said the raids caused a significant amount of damage to the oil smuggling sites, but opposition activists did not announce any casualties as a result of the strikes.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, a source in the city of Aleppo told Al-Masdar that the strikes were most likely carried out by Russian drones, who constantly monitor these sites in the Al-Bab and Jarabulus areas.

Previously, Russian drones carried out a similar attack in October, when they heavily bombarded the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed militants near the border city of Jarabulus.