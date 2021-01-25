BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – For the second time in a month, unknown drones struck the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed forces in the Aleppo countryside.

According to reports, the drones approached the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed forces in the town of Tarheen on Sunday evening.

The unknown drones, likely from the Russian Aerospace Forces, then unleashed a flurry of missiles on the oil smuggling sites, causing massive explosions inside the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jihadist area near #Tarhin targeted by unknown #Russian drone (it could be Orion – just like 10�12021) #Syria pic.twitter.com/aneXLDtpWv — Last Defender (@LastDef) January 24, 2021

While the Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these strikes, it is believed that it is their drones that are attacking these oil sites, as they have warned before about smuggling the Arab Republic’s natural resources.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!