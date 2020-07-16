BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Last night, the Turkish-backed troops in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate were subjected to an airstrike from an unknown entity.
According to the reports, the warplane targeted the Turkish-backed militants in the Al-Bab District, which has been under their control since 2016.
While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, several locals reported seeing Russian warplanes in the area before the airstrike was carried out on Wednesday night.
If true, this would be an incredibly rare airstrike by the Russian Air Force, as they do not the Al-Bab District due to their ongoing agreement with their Turkish counterparts in Syria.
However, given the recent attacks launched by the Turkish-backed militants in Aleppo, Latakia, Al-Raqqa, and Idlib, it would not come as a surprise if the Russian Air Force did indeed target these forces.
