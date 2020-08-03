BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) sources reported this evening that their troops attempted to intercept a number of hostile missiles over the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
According to the source, the enemy projectiles were fired from Tal Fares in the occupied Golan Heights towards Tal Al-Ahmar in Syria’s Al-Quneitra Governorate.
The source said the projectiles targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s positions along the large hilltop, with some of them managing to hit their intended target.
This suspected attack by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) marks the second time in the last 24 hours that they would have targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in southwestern Syria.
More details to come….
