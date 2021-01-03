BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A passenger bus was targeting while it was traveling through the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate, a government report said this evening.

According to the report, a group of armed men targeted the passenger bus as it was traveling along the Salamiyah-Ithriya Road, resulting in a number of casualties, including six deaths.

The report said the casualties were all civilians, adding that the wounded were transferred to a local hospital in the Al-Salamiyah District of eastern Hama.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack; however, a source in the Hama Governorate said that clashes broke out shortly after the attack on the bus.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and local National Defense Forces (NDF) believe the attack was carried out by a group of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) fighters that are active in the eastern region of Hama.

It is noteworthy to mention that last week, the Islamic State carried out a similar attack using a roadside bomb along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor Highway in eastern Homs.

The Islamic State attack on the passenger bus in eastern Homs resulted in 20 soldiers and 8 civilians killed, along with several more wounded.