BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – A video shared on social media this week, which was believed to have been filmed recently, showed a suspected Azerbaijani soldier or Syrian mercenary screaming at the top of his lungs while standing atop of an Armenian chapel in Karabakh.

In the video, the man is filmed screaming “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greater), while others shout Allau Akbar after him.

He repeatedly shouts Allahu Akbar on top of the Armenian chapel, which is believed to have been filmed from a captured town in the Karabakh region.

Azerbaijani soldier standing on top of the cross of an Armenian chapel and yelling exactly what you think at the top of his lungs in a gesture of conquest. He could be a Syrian jihadist but those are standard Azerbaijani soldier camouflage pants. pic.twitter.com/cZwTd15sfJ — Serge (@Zinvor) November 14, 2020

The release of this video comes just a day after photos of a desecrated Armenian church in the strategic city of Shushi were shared online.

It has barely been a few days and Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi has already been vandalized by Azerbaijani occupiers (1). Reminder that the original vandalism were the two Turkish precision drone strikes that critically damaged the cathedral during the war (2, 3, 4). pic.twitter.com/2oCST0vuei — Serge (@Zinvor) November 14, 2020

Azerbaijan’s leadership previously stated that they would protect the Armenian people of Karabakh and preserve their cultural heritage; however, given the recent desecration of churches, it seems there has been little effort given by Baku to ensure the preservation of these sites.