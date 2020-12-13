BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a surprise offensive in the Hadrut area of southern Karabakh, prompting an intense confrontation with the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army confronted the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Hin Tagher and Khtasberd after the former tried to advance their positions in these areas.

However, the Azerbaijani military’s attack was reportedly unsuccessful on Saturday, as the Artsakh Defense Army was able to hold their ground in the Hin Tagher and Khtasberd areas, despite suffering three casualties.

Following the attack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Russian peacekeeping map was updated to show the areas now inside the Armenian enclave of Karabakh, which is a setback for Baku, as it gives the Artsakh Defense Army more ground inside the region.

Happy to report that the Russian peacekeeper map has been updated and now INCLUDES Hin Tagher & Khtsaberd area. See SW of maps 1 & 2 for comparison. Area is now under de jure Russian protection and thus part of Artsakh. The de facto situation on the ground remains unclear though. pic.twitter.com/3p5c1K1BN8 — Serge (@Zinvor) December 13, 2020

The Azerbaijani media later contrasted the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s statement on Saturday, claiming that the Artsakh Defense Army was the aggressor, as the latter allegedly tried to advance their positions in the area.

Saturday’s clashes marked the first time since the Moscow Agreement on November 9th that the two parties to the conflict in Karabakh have been involved in a fierce firefight in this region.