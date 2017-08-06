BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 A.M.) – Moments ago, a military source near Al-Sukhnah informed Al-Masdar News that at least 80 percent of the city is now under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The source stated the Russian Air Force is hunting the retreating ISIL terrorists and bombing several terrorist installations nearby.

In addition to seizing 80 percent of the city, the Syrian military and their allies have also cutoff the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor Highway, forcing the terrorist group to find an alternative route to safety.

With the city on the verge of capture, the Syrian Army will shift their attention to the ISIL strongholds of Ma’adan in southeast Al-Raqqa and ‘Uqayrbat in east Hama.