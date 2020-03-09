Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt in the country’s capital Khartoum, Reuters quoted a source in the cabinet as saying.
A source in Hamdok’s office stated that the head of the government is safe and wasn’t harmed in the incident.
No party has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.
Sky News quoted its correspondent as saying that an explosive device was used to target the prime minister’s car.
“The blast occurred east of a major bridge in northeastern Khartoum, and targeted two cars, one of which was carrying the Sudanese Prime Minister, which resulted in one person being slightly injured,” an eyewitness told the channel.
Hamdok’s wife Mona, in turn, confirmed that her husband’s car had been blown up, adding that he was not injured.
Source: Sputnik
