BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Sudanese Prime Minister ‘Abdullah Hamdouk said this weekend that the Yemeni conflict cannot be solved militarily, but only through political dialogue between the rival parties.
Hamdouk further said that the Sudanese military is currently present inside Yemen, pointing out that there are thousands of soldiers in the country, Sputnik Arabic reported.
However, Hamdouk did specify that the total number of Sudanese soldiers in Yemen did not exceed 25,000.
The President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, last month touched on the participation of the Sudanese forces in the Yemen war.
In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Al-Burhan said that the Sudanese forces are present in Yemen at the request of the legitimate government, and that his country’s forces are not carrying out missions.
“The Sudanese forces will remain in Yemen until the goal for which they participated is achieved,” he said.
Sudan has been participating in the Arab coalition-led war in Yemen since March 2015. While the total number of Sudanese soldiers killed is unknown, there have been reports of several casualties throughout the war.
