BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – A Sudanese military plane reportedly crashed on Wednesday in the Sudanese state of El-Gadarif, which borders Ethiopia.

“A warplane belonging to the Sudanese armed forces fell at the Al-Shawak Airport (40) kilometers east of the state of Gedarif, which borders the state of Ethiopia,” a source told Sputnik Arabic, adding, “The crew survived the accident, but the plane was completely burned.”

The area where the plane crashed is located 25 kilometers from the city of Gadarif in eastern Sudan, where intermittent military confrontations are taking place between the Sudanese army and Ethiopian militias and forces.

No further details were reported.

Ethiopia and Sudan have recently exchanged hostilities along their disputed border, with the latter taking hold of several areas in a matter of weeks.