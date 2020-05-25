BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Sudanese Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Muhammad Hamdan Daqlo (Hamidati), said that the Military Council refused to meet with the Qatari Foreign Minister, Muhammad bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Thani, because he was not informed of the visit in advance.

Hamidati revealed that the Council decided not to receive the Qatari Foreign Minister after the overthrow of the regime of ousted President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

He said, “These are among the malicious conspiracies that occurred without our knowledge, as we suddenly knew that the Qatari Foreign Minister was in the air. We asked how the foreign minister of another country could reach Sudan without coordination and without permission. We said as a military council what was going down, and that was one of the conspiracies.”

“I told him the Qataris are those who blamed us and challenged us without coordination with us,” he continued.

Hamidati stressed that “we have no problem with Qatar. We are not supposed to ditch any countries, but rather build on common interests.”

Qatar has not commented on this latest incident with the Sudanese Military Council.

