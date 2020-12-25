BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Sudanese military sources said, in the early hours of Friday morning, that the Sudanese army had taken control of all its lands in the Al-Fashaqa area, adjacent to the Ethiopian border town of Abdel-Rafaa.

The sources confirmed to Al-Sharq News that the Ethiopian border town of Abdul Rafaa, which has an Amhara majority, “has become almost empty of residents.”

In this context, military sources told the Sudan Tribune newspaper that units of the Sudanese army gathered east of the Wad Aroud area, while the armed Ethiopian militias and other forces pushed military reinforcements and artillery to the west of the Abdel-Rafaa area adjacent to the common border.

They continued, “The Ethiopian forces are separated from the Sudanese army by about 3 kilometers.”

The sources pointed out that “the military situation warns of a possible confrontation after the Sudanese army responded on Wednesday to the attacks of the militias supported by the Ethiopian army that targeted Mount Abu Tayyur and forced them to flee.”

The border areas between Ethiopia and Sudan are witnessing confrontations between the Sudanese army and Ethiopian armed groups, who have seized areas over which Khartoum maintains its sovereignty.

Military disputes erupted between the two sides after Sudanese army elements were ambushed by the Ethiopian forces and militias , while they were returning from “combing the area around Mount Abu Tayyur inside Sudanese territory,” which resulted in “loss of life and equipment.”