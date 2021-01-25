BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Sudanese media reported on Sunday evening that the Sudanese army attacked sites inside Ethiopia in response to the bombing of an area in Sudan by the Ethiopian forces.

The Sudan Tribune newspaper stated that a Sudanese reconnaissance force coming from the Abu Tayyour Mountains on the border strip between the two countries was subjected to mortar shelling attacks by the Ethiopian army forces stationed in the Abdel-Rafi area in Ethiopia.

The newspaper reported that the Sudanese army responded to the attacking force without any loss of life in its ranks.

The Sudanese-Ethiopian relations have been a significant break for weeks against the backdrop of armed attacks on the borders of the two countries, which Khartoum says were carried out by Ethiopian militias backed by government forces on Sudanese territory.

On January 12, Sudan announced that Ethiopian forces launched an attack on the Fashaqa area within the Sudanese borders in the state of Gedarif, killing 6 people, including 5 women and a child.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, which it claimed was done by “Ethiopian gangs”, and appealed to “the international community and regional organizations to condemn these criminal acts and demand their immediate end.”

In turn, Ethiopia accused the Sudanese forces of “seizing 9 regions” within the Ethiopian borders and “violating the agreement signed between the two countries in 1972 on border issues by invading Ethiopian lands.”

Both Sudan and Ethiopia declared their unwillingness to wage a border war, but Khartoum rejected Addis Ababa’s request to hold negotiations on border areas that Sudan sees as part of its territory and is not acceptable to debate.

