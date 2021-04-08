BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Sudan Tribune newspaper quoted military sources as saying that the armed forces and reserve forces of the 2nd Infantry Division clashed with an Ethiopian militia and other forces that entered Sudanese territory 12 km deep, accompanied by a group of Ethiopian farmers to plow the land and prepare for the agricultural season.

They explained that the Sudanese forces were able to expel the militia and farmers from the Ethiopian settlement of Marsha, which is located inside the Sudanese borders in the Basindah Locality, to the south of the Wadab Lasan area, northeast of Umm Rakuba.

The same sources added that “the Sudanese army was able to defeat the militia, set fire to the settlement and take full control of Sudanese territory, after it was in the grip of armed Ethiopian militias and other forces.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiopia has not responded to these claims.

Since last November, the Sudanese army has been fighting sporadic battles with Ethiopian militias and forces on the eastern borders, after the leadership’s decision to target these areas that they claim have been occupied by Ethiopia for 26 years.

Source: Sudan Tribune

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!