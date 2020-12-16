BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Sudanese army said that losses occurred in its ranks during a combing operation near the border with Ethiopia, as a result of an ambush by Ethiopian forces and militias.

“On Tuesday evening, while our forces were returning from combing the area around Mount Abutiour inside our lands, they were ambushed by Ethiopian forces and militias inside Sudanese territory,” the Military Information Center statement said.

As a result, he indicated, “loss of life and equipment occurred.”

The statement stressed that the Sudanese armed forces “will not allow the invasion of their lands,” adding that the Sudanese forces “have redeployed and opened up in areas within the borders of Sudan in order to prevent the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia from exploiting our lands to launch any kind of operations.”

Local security sources indicated that the Sudanese army has sent reinforcements, including four-wheel drive vehicles.

They explained that fierce battles are currently taking place in the Al-Osra and Wad Arad areas in the Quraysh locality, and the Abu Burd area in the Al-Fashaqa locality. The sources attributed the renewed fighting to the exposure of the Sudanese army to a new ambush, at dawn today, Wednesday.

The clashes come two days after the visit of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok to Ethiopia.

Hamdok traveled at the head of a high-ranking security delegation to discuss border problems between the two countries, and it was agreed to start discussions about them next week in Sudan.