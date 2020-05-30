BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Sudanese Army announced on Friday that Khartoum is engaged in continuous diplomatic talks with Ethiopia to limit the tensions on the border, warning of the “outbreak of all-out war” between the two countries.
Commenting on the clashes between the two parties yesterday evening, Sudanese army spokesman, Brigadier Amer Muhammad Al-Hassan, said, “The contacts between Sudan and Ethiopia to calm the situation on the border strip have not stopped.”
Al-Hassan said: “We wanted to give diplomacy a chance in Khartoum and Addis Ababa, before the outbreak of the all-out war between the two countries.”
He explained that “the recent attacks on Sudanese lands by the Ethiopian army and militias are a violation of previous agreements between the two countries.”
Al-Hassan called on the Ethiopian side to implement what was previously agreed on the demarcation of the borders between the two countries, and the deployment of forces from both sides of the border, and pointed out that the conditions on the borders are now “cautiously calm.”
The army spokesman indicated that Sudanese military reinforcements on the eastern border are not far from the site of the events.
On Thursday evening, the Sudanese army announced the death of an officer, the injury of 7 soldiers, and another loss, in addition to the killing of a child and the injury of 3 civilians, as a result of attacks by an Ethiopian militia supported by the country’s army during the past two days on border areas between the two sides.
There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian side about the Sudanese army’s accusations.
