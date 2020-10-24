BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Associated Press quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that the normalization agreement between Israel and Sudan includes the inclusion Hezbollah on their terrorist list.
The official, who was not named, said to the agency on Friday that Sudan agreed to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, although the joint U.S.-Sudanese-Israeli statement on the normalization agreement did not address this issue.
Sudan has yet to comment on the matter.
On Friday, Sudan became the third Arab country since the start of 2020, following the UAE and Bahrain, which decided to normalize relations and sign a peace agreement with Israel, mediated by the United States.
