BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk said that Sudan has approximately 5,000 soldiers in Yemen, noting that their number in the past was around 15,000.
This statement came during a press conference upon his return from Washington on Sunday, the Sudanese News Agency reported.
“There was no discussion about withdrawing forces during the visit,” said Hamdouk.
According to Reuters, the Sudanese forces were deployed as part of a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the “Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) that controls the capital, Sana’a, and much of the northwestern part of the country.
The Sudanese Prime Minister spoke, earlier, about the importance of political dialogue between the parties concerned in order to solve the crisis in Yemen, and said that the Sudanese military presence in the Yemen issue is very limited, and that Sudan’s military participation is one of the legacies that the previous regime left behind.
