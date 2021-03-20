BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – On Friday, the Sudanese army announced that it had received a “military gift” from their Egyptian counterparts.

A statement published by the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) said that the Sudanese Engineers Corps received a gift from the Egyptian Engineers Corps on Friday, as they released several pictures of the equipment they received.

“Within the framework of joint cooperation and twinning protocols between the leaderships of the Sudanese Corps of Engineers and the Egyptian Corps of Engineers, the Egyptian Engineers Corps supplied its Sudanese counterpart with equipment and machinery that recently arrived at Port Sudan port,” the statement said.

The statement pointed out that “this equipment is used in the construction and development of roads and other civil works, and is considered a real addition to the Sudanese Corps of Engineers.”

وصول معدات هدية من سلاح المهندسين المصري لسلاح المهندسين السوداني#سونا #السودان pic.twitter.com/RMhcsAhmFr — SUDAN News Agency (SUNA) 🇸🇩 (@SUNA_AGENCY) March 19, 2021

The Egyptian army chief-of-staff , Major General Mohamed Farid, had announced earlier that there was a qualitative leap in the Egyptian army’s relations with its Sudanese counterpart.

The Egyptian and Sudanese armies have also recently conducted joint military exercises, with the participation of units of the Egyptian Air Force and Thunderbolt (Saiqa) forces, as part of the joint Egyptian-Sudanese air training activities, which was dubbed “Nile Eagles-1”.

Source: SUNA

