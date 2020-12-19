BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Sudanese News Agency reported that the armed forces are continuing to advance inside the Fashaqa area to “return the usurped lands,” confirming the deployment of military reinforcements to the border with Ethiopia.

The agency stated that “the leadership of the second infantry division received today the convoy of support provided by the tribes of Al-Bani Amer and Al-Habbab in the states of Kassala and Al-Qadarif, headed by the leader Daglal, the leader of the Al-Banna tribes Amer and his deputy Muhammad Hassan Haj Agha, and the principal of Al-Habbab’s leader Muhammad Ali Muhammad Saeed.”

It quoted Daglal as affirming that “the people of the east, the tribes of Al-Bani Amer and Al-Habbab stand with the Sudanese army to repel the brutal aggression that targets the land and honor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is noteworthy to mention that the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, visited the state of Qadarif, which borders Ethiopia, on Friday, after a recent attack that killed a number of Sudanese soldiers in the region.

The Sudanese army admitted that a number of its soldiers were killed as a result of an ambush by “Ethiopian forces and militias”, which sparked heavy condemnation from Khartoum.