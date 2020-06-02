BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Sudan sent a message to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, calling for commitment to the importance of establishing a solid base for cooperation with Egypt and Ethiopia on the Renaissance Dam.

In its message, Sudan also demanded that the parties concerned be encouraged to refrain from any unilateral measures that might affect regional and international peace and security.

The Sudanese representatives stressed the need to refrain from causing grave dangers to other countries and to peacefully settle disputes over the dam.

The Sudanese government had rejected a proposal from Ethiopia to sign a partial bilateral agreement for the first filling of the Renaissance Dam, expressing its adherence to the tripartite agreement signed between Cairo, Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

It is noteworthy that Ethiopia refused to sign a proposal for an agreement presented by the American mediator alongside the World Bank to find solutions to the differences of the three countries.

