BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Sudan sent a message to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, calling for commitment to the importance of establishing a solid base for cooperation with Egypt and Ethiopia on the Renaissance Dam.
In its message, Sudan also demanded that the parties concerned be encouraged to refrain from any unilateral measures that might affect regional and international peace and security.
The Sudanese representatives stressed the need to refrain from causing grave dangers to other countries and to peacefully settle disputes over the dam.
The Sudanese government had rejected a proposal from Ethiopia to sign a partial bilateral agreement for the first filling of the Renaissance Dam, expressing its adherence to the tripartite agreement signed between Cairo, Khartoum and Addis Ababa.
It is noteworthy that Ethiopia refused to sign a proposal for an agreement presented by the American mediator alongside the World Bank to find solutions to the differences of the three countries.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.