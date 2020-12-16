BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The spokesman for the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces said that their troops arrested hundreds of people who were on their way to Libya to fight for one of the parties to the conflict there, including foreigners, during the year 2020.

Brigadier General Jumaa Jamal Adam said on Tuesday, that the Rapid Support Forces “managed to arrest 576 people, 243 of whom were arrested in Al-Fasher, Nyala and Al-Geneina in February 2020, who were on their way to Libya to work with the parties to the conflict in exchange for 20,000 pounds per month.”

He pointed out that they had arrested 122 people in North Darfur, who were on their way to Libya to work as mercenaries in June, indicating that they were tried under the emergency law with a 6-month prison sentence, according to the Sudan Tribune website.

He revealed that, in July 2020, 160 people, including Syrians, had been arrested in North Darfur while on their way to Libya, and in September, 41 people were arrested in West Darfur, including 4 children.

The spokesman revealed that they had found the person who forged an official letter, claiming to send the Rapid Support Forces 1,200 elements to fight in Libya, explaining that he was residing outside the country, as legal procedures against him were restricted.

The Sudanese Army’s Rapid Support Forces have always denied repeated accusations that they are fighting for the retired Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is fighting the Government of National Accord in Libya.

The Rapid Support Forces has deployed thousands of its fighters on Sudan’s western borders, where it mainly works on combating human trafficking and smuggling.