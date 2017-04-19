BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The strategic town of Al-Zabadani in the western countryside of Damascus has been declared free of militants today after the remaining 1,000+ jihadists and their families exited the area.

According to a local military source, the jihadist rebels set ablaze several buildings inside of Al-Zabadani, leaving entire neighborhoods overwhelmed by fire.

Some militants still remain at the outskirts of town, but they are expected to be transported to Idlib in the coming days.

Advertisement

While the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has not yet entered the town, they are expected to send in their demining units to make sure Al-Zabadani is free of any explosives left by the militants.

Al-Zabdani is strategically located near the Lebanese border-crossing and overlooks much of Damascus’ western countryside; it was one of the first towns captured by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in 2011.

Share this article:
  • 35
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    35
    Shares
Rate Article (5 / 1)
ALSO READ  ISIS fighters trapped in western Raqqa as Kurdish forces seize new sites inside Tabqa
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

1 Comment on "Strategic west Damascus town of Al-Zabadani free of militants"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
lawmann josto
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

good news

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
19/04/2017 12:00
wpDiscuz