BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – A senior Russian military official at the Qamishli International Airport told RT Arabic that next Monday, the strategic M-4 International Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) linking northeastern Syria and the interior and coastal areas will be reopened.

This road, with 80 km of the roadway under the control of Syrian factions loyal to Ankara in the Ras Al-Ain region, will be designated for the movement of civilians and the commercial movement.

The official, who asked not to be named, added that every day there will be Russian patrols except Friday, to track the movement of the road and prevent any military provocations against it.

According to the official, there will be joint coordination with the civil administration in the town of Tal Tamr, and any military manifestations of the various forces will be prevented on the road.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from the Russian Ministry of Defense in this regard.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense has also not commented on this latest news.

