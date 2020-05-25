BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – On Monday, the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Hasakah) was officially reopened between the cities of Al-Hasakah and Aleppo, the Russian reconciliation center reported.

This road, which has approximately 80 km of it under the control of the Syrian factions loyal to Turkey, is opened for commercial use and has the safety guarantee of the Russian and Turkish armed forces.

A senior Russian military official at the Qamishli International Airport told RT Arabic earlier that there will be Russian patrols every day except Friday, to track the movements along the road and prevent any military provocations there.

According to the official, there will be joint coordination with the civil administration in the town of Tal Tamr, and any military manifestations of the various forces will be prevented on the road.

This is a major event for the people of Syria, as northeastern Syria was mostly cutoff due to years of war and the presence of groups against the government.

