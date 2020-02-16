BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – A statue commemorating the late commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, was unveiled along the Lebanese-Israeli border this past weekend.

During a ceremony in Maroun Al-Ras, which is along the Lebanese-Israeli border, a statue of Soleimani pointing towards Jerusalem was unveiled to a crowd watching from a nearby observation post.

تمثال سليماني عحدود لبنان

ما رأيكم؟ وبتعتقدوا كيف بتكون ردة الفعل اذا نحط تمثال شخصية امريكانية أو سعودية ايضاً؟ pic.twitter.com/Fy5G7Lj4bs — Paula Naoufal (@paulanawfal) February 15, 2020

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated on January 3rd after the U.S. assassinated Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, near the Baghdad International Airport.

Following this attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched several missiles towards two Iraqi bases that host the U.S. forces in the Kirkuk and Al-Anbar governorates.

Since then, the U.S. and Iran have traded verbal attacks and accusations, as European countries attempt to mediate between the two nations.

