BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – A statue commemorating the late commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, was unveiled along the Lebanese-Israeli border this past weekend.
During a ceremony in Maroun Al-Ras, which is along the Lebanese-Israeli border, a statue of Soleimani pointing towards Jerusalem was unveiled to a crowd watching from a nearby observation post.
تمثال سليماني عحدود لبنان
ما رأيكم؟ وبتعتقدوا كيف بتكون ردة الفعل اذا نحط تمثال شخصية امريكانية أو سعودية ايضاً؟ pic.twitter.com/Fy5G7Lj4bs
— Paula Naoufal (@paulanawfal) February 15, 2020
Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated on January 3rd after the U.S. assassinated Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, near the Baghdad International Airport.
Following this attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched several missiles towards two Iraqi bases that host the U.S. forces in the Kirkuk and Al-Anbar governorates.
Since then, the U.S. and Iran have traded verbal attacks and accusations, as European countries attempt to mediate between the two nations.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.