Two NATO armies are in danger of coming in direct conflict with one another as the Turkish Armed Forces and United States Army support opposing parties in the battle for Manbij.
Amateur footage of #EuphratesShield militants clashing with the Syrian Democratic Forces west of #Manbij. #TwitterKurds pic.twitter.com/tM8pIaX7EZ
— Chris Tomson (@TheDaneChris) March 1, 2017
After seizing two villages from Kurdish troops earlier in the day, the Euphrates Shield forces have now entered the village of Houtah and reached the southern perimeter of Al-Arimah.
With intense clashes raging at Houtah as we speak, one faction of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) claimed to have killed seven fighters of the YPG, the main component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Meanwhile, a photo emerged from an undisclosed site near Manbij depicting a convoy of US-led coalition Humvees, supposedly US special forces.
Although Turkish President Erdogan seems intent on bringing Manbij under opposition control, Ankara and Washington are expected to come to the negotiations table and reach a deal which would stop their armies from clashing with each other.
8
- 8Shares
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Standoff in eastern Aleppo as US troops face the Turkish Army across the battlefield"
This is totally surreal. NATO forces facing off NATO forces. Who will invoke Article 5 first!
Time I think to buy some popcorn as we witness the culmination of the ideocentric American policies and the egocentric mania of Erdogan. A dead American as a result of this will have fascinating consequences.
That is probably why the US blamed Russian or Syrian aircraft for attacking the Kurds. The only other possibilites are a Turkish attack or a US ‘blue on blue’ attack.