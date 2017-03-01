Two NATO armies are in danger of coming in direct conflict with one another as the Turkish Armed Forces and United States Army support opposing parties in the battle for Manbij.

After seizing two villages from Kurdish troops earlier in the day, the Euphrates Shield forces have now entered the village of Houtah and reached the southern perimeter of Al-Arimah.

Advertisement

With intense clashes raging at Houtah as we speak, one faction of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) claimed to have killed seven fighters of the YPG, the main component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Meanwhile, a photo emerged from an undisclosed site near Manbij depicting a convoy of US-led coalition Humvees, supposedly US special forces.

Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News

Although Turkish President Erdogan seems intent on bringing Manbij under opposition control, Ankara and Washington are expected to come to the negotiations table and reach a deal which would stop their armies from clashing with each other.

Share this article:
  • 8
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    8
    Shares
ALSO READ  Armed ISIS drone attacks Russian Army convoy in Deir Ezzor
Advertisement
 
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Standoff in eastern Aleppo as US troops face the Turkish Army across the battlefield"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Yonatan
Guest
Yonatan
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is totally surreal. NATO forces facing off NATO forces. Who will invoke Article 5 first!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
01/03/2017 22:53
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Time I think to buy some popcorn as we witness the culmination of the ideocentric American policies and the egocentric mania of Erdogan. A dead American as a result of this will have fascinating consequences.

That is probably why the US blamed Russian or Syrian aircraft for attacking the Kurds. The only other possibilites are a Turkish attack or a US ‘blue on blue’ attack.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
01/03/2017 23:16
wpDiscuz