Two NATO armies are in danger of coming in direct conflict with one another as the Turkish Armed Forces and United States Army support opposing parties in the battle for Manbij.

Amateur footage of #EuphratesShield militants clashing with the Syrian Democratic Forces west of #Manbij. #TwitterKurds pic.twitter.com/tM8pIaX7EZ — Chris Tomson (@TheDaneChris) March 1, 2017

After seizing two villages from Kurdish troops earlier in the day, the Euphrates Shield forces have now entered the village of Houtah and reached the southern perimeter of Al-Arimah.

With intense clashes raging at Houtah as we speak, one faction of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) claimed to have killed seven fighters of the YPG, the main component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Meanwhile, a photo emerged from an undisclosed site near Manbij depicting a convoy of US-led coalition Humvees, supposedly US special forces.

Although Turkish President Erdogan seems intent on bringing Manbij under opposition control, Ankara and Washington are expected to come to the negotiations table and reach a deal which would stop their armies from clashing with each other.

