After a number of wet dress rehearsals and static fire tests and FAA regulatory trials and tribulations, there just might finally be the time for the #whenhop hashtag to become obsolete.
The FAA withdrew the permission to launch yesterday, this was snipped seconds before the FAA website was completely overwhelmed with traffic and resolutely died.
The FAA website says that the Starship SN9 test flight has been postponed until tomorrow.https://t.co/S93nfNGvlG pic.twitter.com/ZUxYx9xVGK
— Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) January 28, 2021
Elon Mush replied very unhappily about the FAA space division yesterday;
Unlike its aircraft division, which is fine, the FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure.
Their rules are meant for a handful of expendable launches per year from a few government facilities. Under those rules, humanity will never get to Mars.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021
But hopefully, we’ll see a completed flight with a starship that sticks the landing.
As of 14:34 CET today the FAA has given the go-ahead to launch!
Join us in the AMN tech team watching the SN9 test flight Livestream from NASAspaceflight.com
Let us know if you like articles like this.