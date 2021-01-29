After a number of wet dress rehearsals and static fire tests and FAA regulatory trials and tribulations, there just might finally be the time for the #whenhop hashtag to become obsolete.

The FAA withdrew the permission to launch yesterday, this was snipped seconds before the FAA website was completely overwhelmed with traffic and resolutely died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Mush replied very unhappily about the FAA space division yesterday;

But hopefully, we’ll see a completed flight with a starship that sticks the landing.

As of 14:34 CET today the FAA has given the go-ahead to launch!

Join us in the AMN tech team watching the SN9 test flight Livestream from NASAspaceflight.com

Let us know if you like articles like this.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!