BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – It was thought that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) would sit idly while the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) feud with their Turkish-backed allies; however, it appears the armed forces are taking the initiative to weaken the militants along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front.
According to a field source in northwest Syria, the Syrian Arab Army struck several areas along the southern Idlib front-lines, Sunday, hitting the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).
In particular, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly attacked the militant positions in towns like Al-Bara’, Al-Fateera, Ankawi, and Kafr Awaid, making May 3rd one of the most violent days in the last month or so.
The Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly warned the jihadist rebels and allies that if they do not withdraw six kilometres north of the Aleppo-Latakia Highway that they would resume their field operations against them.
While they have not launched any attempted ground advances, the Syrian Armed Forces have intensified their shelling and missile strikes against the jihadist rebels positioned along the front-lines in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib.
The situation along the southern Idlib front-lines will not likely get any better any time soon, despite attempts by Russia and Turkey to implement the March 5th Moscow Agreement.
