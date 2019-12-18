South Korea will send a navy dispatch to the Strait of Hormuz early next year where it will join a US-led coalition opposing Iranian influence in the critical oil shipping lanes, Joongang Ilbo reported Wednesday.
Yonhap News Agency has cited government sources as saying that the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit, patroling the Indian Ocean off the Horn of Africa as part of the multinational Combined Task Force 151, will be ordered to join the coalition.
The country’s National Security Council decided against deploying a separate unit to join the coalition, but instead to expand the operation of a task force already in the region. According to Korean media, this move would allow Seoul to maintain relations with Tehran while at the same time falling in line with US demands.
The decision was also seen as a way to appease Washington, which has been waging a pressure campaign to force Seoul to pay a significantly higher price for maintaining US military bases in the country; a price tag in the billions of dollars that Seoul is unwilling to pay, according to the newspaper Joongang Ilbo.
The decision was made after months of pressure from the United States and looks to be the country’s largest foreign military deployment since it joined the US in the Iraq War, according to Joongang Ilbo.
The concentration of military forces in the Strait comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran. A series of attacks on tankers in Gulf waters and a drone attack against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia were blamed on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint between the Arabian Peninsula and Iran through which Gulf countries export oil by sea. According to Joongang Ilbo, 70 percent of South Korea’s oil imports pass through the Strait’s shipping lanes.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.