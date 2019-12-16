BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – A South African photojournalist was released this week after being kidnapped in northern Syria nearly three-years-ago.
According to reports, the photojournalist, Shiraaz Mohamed, was released in northern Syria after being kidnapped by unknown militant group in northern Idlib in 2017.
“Shiraaz Mohamed is FREE. The details are sketchy but we were told that Shiraaz ‘escaped’ from captivity and at some point was assisted by “friendly” people, who were very aware of his case, given the huge publicity Gift of the Givers initiated worldwide around Shiraaz’s capture. He has since been handed over to Turkish Intelligence,” The South African daily reported.
“We have informed Shiraaz’s family, Minister Naledi Pandor and Consular Services at DIRCO. All have acknowledged our messages. We now wait for the South African government to make contact with Turkish Intelligence to bring Shiraaz home as soon as practically possible.”
According to the publication, Mohamed was working as a photojournalist with the group, Gift of Givers, when he was kidnapped by a terrorist group in the town of Darkush near the Turkish border.
“The two drivers that were captured with Mohamed were immediately released, but the South African photojournalist was kept as a bargaining tool,” the publication said.
No further details were released.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.