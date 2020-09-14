BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The South African authorities have confirmed that they are not aware that Iran is preparing a plot to assassinate the U.S. ambassador to the country, Lana Marks.
A spokesman for the South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lunga Ngqengelele, described in a statement by telephone, according to Bloomberg Agency, the American reports on this matter as “surprising” for his country, and the official said: “We learned about this report only this morning.”
Nggengele added that South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, may issue a statement later.”
On Sunday, the American Politico website reported that the Iranian government had planned an attempt to assassinate Marks in response to the U.S. assassination of the Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, on January 3, 2020.
The news site quoted an unnamed U.S. government official as saying that the intelligence about the plot, which began to appear in the spring, has become more specific in recent weeks.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, commenting on this news, Monday: “Such allegations that are not based on any basis are part of the intelligence campaign of (US President Donald) Trump’s administration against Iran.”
