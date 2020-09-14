Sounds of tube artillery are heard in the vicinity of the Shebaa farms area on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Lebanon’s official NNA news agency reported on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the NNA reported an explosion in the area of the Golan Heights at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian-Israeli borders. The blast origin and a source of smoke in the area have yet to be identified.
The sounds reached the settlements of El Aarqoub and Hasbaiyya, located not far from the farmlands, the news outlet reported.
Alongside with the artillery fire, sub-machine gun bursts also take place near the Israeli border, according to NNA.
Lebanon and Israel currently have tense bilateral relations, with the latter repeatedly crossing the neighboring country’s air, sea and land borders and using the Lebanese airspace to launch strikes at Syria aimed at alleged targets of the Beirut-based Hezbollah movement.
The two countries also have some territorial disputes on the demarcation of maritime and land borders.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.