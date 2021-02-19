MOGADISHU Heavy gunfire has broken out in Somalia’s capital as opposition leaders defied a ban on public gatherings to protest delayed elections.

The president’s term expired last week without selecting a successor, throwing Somalia into a crisis.

Overnight, the government says militiamen attacked army positions in Mogadishu, close to the presidential palace.

Most roads in the city have been closed, and special forces deployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as “Farmajo,” is expected to hold a meeting with Somalia’s five regional presidents as part of efforts to end the deadlock.

The international community has urged all the parties to come to a consensus.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























