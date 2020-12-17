BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, created a buzz on Arabic Twitter after a tweet he posted about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

“Whoever ordered and carried out the assassination of Qassem Soleimani must pay the price, and this revenge will be inevitable at any available opportunity, so according to the saying of the beloved: Soleimani’s shoes are more honorable than the head of his killers,” Khamenei tweeted in Arabic.

“The martyrdom of General Soleimani is a historic incident. He is a national hero for Iranians and the Islamic nation. That’s why Iranians from different backgrounds – even those least expected – honor him. He was the one who promoted the model of Resistance among Islamic nations,” Khamenei later tweeted on his English account.

Khamenei said during his reception on Wednesday that the funeral of millions of the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, in Iran and Iraq, was the first blow to the Americans .

“Millions attending Martyrs Soleimani & Abu Mahdi’s funerals in Iraq & Iran was the 1st severe slap to the US. But the worse one is overcoming the hegemony of Arrogance & expelling the US from the region. Of course, revenge will be taken on those who ordered it & the murderers,” he added.

Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis were killed on January 3rd in an American raid that targeted their convoy near Baghdad International Airport.