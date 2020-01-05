The assassination of Qassem Soleimani has opened a new phase for the whole region, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has said, calling for attacks on US soldiers and military assets.

The “Iraqi resistance will not let a single US soldier stay in Iraq” after the killing of the Iranian Quds force commander, Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Sunday.

The Hezbollah leader, however, warned against harming any American civilians, as such acts will only play into the hands of US President Donald Trump, adding that every US military asset and serviceman in the region is fair game.

“When the coffins of American soldiers and officers begin to be transported … to the United States, Trump and his administration will realize that they have really lost the region and will lose the elections,” Nasrallah said.

Expulsion of the US from the whole Middle East is a fair price for the murder of Soleimani and other officials, Nasrallah said, issuing a rather grim threat to the US military. The suicide bombers, who had forced America to leave before, are still there – and now they are greater in numbers, he added.

Avenging the deaths of Soleimani and other high-ranking Iranian and Iraqi military officials, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), is the responsibility of not only Iran but of all its allies in the region.

Source: RT, Al-Manar

