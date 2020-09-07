BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Iranian authorities said the U.S. will pay a price for assassinating the commander Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani.

The head of the Islamic Shura Council, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, condemned during his meeting with the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, “the crime of assassinating Qassem Soleimani at the hands of the American military forces,” stressing that the “Americans are well aware that the price of this crime is their exit from the region, which will be achieved soon,” according to the Mehr News Agency.

He said, “Martyr Soleimani’s efforts prevented terrorism from reaching Europe, and despite that, America has assassinated him.”

The Iranian Parliament Speaker added, “Breaking the covenant regarding the nuclear deal is a bitter memory in the minds of Iranians, and we expect compensation for that,” stressing that the Iranian people, against the backdrop of the unilateral U.S. embargo, have become pessimistic about this country.

It is noteworthy that the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020.